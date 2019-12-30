Forget bitcoin, China’s crypto-yuan is set to transform banking

So is China readying its own bitcoin? Banish the thought.

It’s far bigger than that. Yes, just like any other crypto-currency — or for that matter, cigarettes in POW camps — the upcoming digital yuan will be “tokenised” money. But the similarity ends there. The crypto-yuan, which may be on offer as soon as 2020, will be fully backed by the central bank of the world’s second-largest economy, drawing its value from the Chinese state’s ability to impose taxes in perpetuity. Other national authorities are bound to embrace this powerful idea.

Little is known about the digital yuan except that it’s been in the works for five years and Beijing is nearly ready to roll. The consensus is that the token will be a private blockchain, a peer-to-peer network for sharing information and validating transactions, with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) in control of who gets to participate.

To begin with, the currency will be supplied via the banking system and replace some part of physical cash. That won’t be hard, given the ubiquitous presence of Chinese QR code-based digital wallets such as Alipay and WeChat Pay.

It may start small, but the digital yuan can disrupt both traditional banking and the post-Bretton Woods system of floating exchange rates the world has lived with since 1973. No wonder that for China, “blockchain and the yuan digital currency are a national strategic priority — almost at the level of the internet”, says Sanford C Bernstein fintech analyst Gautam Chhugani.

Ever since the advent of the 17th-century goldsmith-banker in London, the most crucial thing in banking has been the ledger, a repository of irrefutable records to establish trust in situations where it doesn’t exist. When Peter in Vancouver agrees to send money to Paul in Singapore, they’re forced to use a chain of interlinked intermediaries because there’s no ledger in the world with both of them on it.