Small businesses are an ecosystem worth investing in

“Although global corporations tend to dominate the business pages, a healthy small business sector is essential to a prosperous economy.”

Way back in 2014, this was the opening line to Mark Hillsdon’s op-ed in The Guardian newspaper. He goes on to describe the impact and contribution small and medium businesses (SMEs) make not only to the UK, but the global economy too.

Nothing suggests that in the past five years, this impact and contribution has changed: if anything, it has been amplified. Looking locally, Business Unity SA’s president Sipho Pityana reported in April that the SME sector employs 47% of the country’s workforce.

At Yoco, we focus less on the medium-sized business sector and specialise in the small- and micro-sized business sector. Many of these businesses are unregistered and so do not fall into official stats examining the SME impact on our economy. As such, we believe the impact to be far higher than the official stats suggest.

For example, we have recently concluded a survey of 1,000 small-business owners ahead of the festive season. It’s a snapshot into the ecosystem and provides interesting (and, we believe, telling) insights. For instance, each one of these small businesses employs between three and four people — and more over the festive season.

In unrelated market research, we looked into the millennial mindset. Interestingly, Nielsen reports that 73% of global millennials are willing to pay extra for sustainable offerings. While this research related specifically to brands and products, what it did show is an emerging consciousness in global consumer habits that see shoppers considering factors beyond price, irrespective of the current economic downturn.

However, the main reason cited for not supporting small business in the Yoco research is price — people believe that shopping “small” is more expensive than shopping at major retailers. We feel that if awareness of the importance of sustainability can be applied to brands and products, only a micro-shift in consumer behaviour is required to attract consumer spend towards small businesses in our communities. It stands to reason that if brands that do good matter to people, small businesses that make our towns tick, and employ our neighbours. are surely leading the charge.

It’s the ecosystem, stupid

Just consider the role small shops play in our communities. Beyond the obvious — the variety and creativity they deliver — few realise that for every R10 spent at a small business, R6.51 gets re-invested in the local community. R4.15 goes to the business’s local suppliers and R2.36 is used to pay their employees’ salaries and wages.

Furthermore, 91% of the business owners surveyed prefer to source their goods and services from other small, local suppliers. Each small business has about 30 local suppliers and spends approximately R100,000 with them each month — leading to an ecosystem demanding more employees, more growth, and more community investment.

It’s this ecosystem that deserves to be prioritised, supported, and championed by all of us.

Our research also showed just how reliant small businesses are on the festive season, with some potential downside coming from this reliance. Over the past few years, Black Friday has impacted on consumer behaviour to the detriment of small business.

Fifteen percent of our respondents report that a poor peak season would mean having to reduce their number of employees, while 8% said they would need to close their doors entirely. This is because 73% of small businesses earn more during peak season than any other time of the year — approximately 20% of their annual revenue is made over the period.

While the concept of sustainability in the Nielsen report is clearly linked to products themselves, we are looking at the sustainable role small businesses play in our communities. Their direct impact on the real economy, on real people, and on employment.

With this in mind, consider shopping the streets this festive season. The small businesses you support are building and creating — they are the originals that will provide that extra special gift this festive season, and have a powerful impact on your community.

• Maphai is co-founder and CEO of Yoco.