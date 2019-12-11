Economy

Small business owners hard hit by SA’s load-shedding

11 December 2019 - 17:36 Kara van der Berg and Onke Ngcuka
Hardware shop worker Maxwell Nkane uses a torch during a power cut in Ekurhuleni. Small business owners have been hard hit by this week's rolling blackouts. Picture: LEBOHANG MASHILOANE
When SA suffered unprecedented power cuts this week as flooding slashed thousands of megawatts off an overstretched grid, dry cleaner and shoe repairer Eva Ntleve had to stop work.

“It’s affecting us very badly,” she said at her store in the township of Alexandra, one of Johanneburg’s poorest, where small shops selling second-hand clothes and cell phone credit line the streets. “When the power goes off we can’t work, him especially,” Ntleve said, gesturing towards a man sitting next to an idle shoe-repair machine.

Like the washing machines, it was taken out by crippling power cuts across SA this week.

A week of floods has aggravated problems at state-owned utility Eskom, which has been struggling to keep the lights on since 2008, triggering unprecedented levels of planned power cuts or  “load-shedding”. President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that SA’s rolling blackouts could have been caused by acts of sabotage at the power utility. 

For bakery owner Maike Vandereydt-Speer it meant being unable to brew coffee, toast sandwiches or switch on the lights. One of her two bakeries already has a generator — which costs at least R3,000 a day to run — but she had balked at the cost of installing one at her Black Forest bakery in the leafy Johannesburg suburb of Parkmore.

Now she is considering it. “If we do not have a generator we basically close down,” she said. “We hope the business can survive,” she said, noting that her business was losing R1,000 a day.

Economic fallout from the power blackouts is widespread with large-scale mining companies shutting down across SA on Monday, but they are better placed to weather the storm than more fragile smaller businesses.

“It’s devastating, absolutely devastating,” said the CEO of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce, Joan Warburton-McBride. “Especially at this time of the year when small traders were hoping for a turnaround to a very bleak year.”

Magur Patel, manager of a green grocer in Alexandra, said he was losing 20% of his income every day that there was a power cut — he had lost up to R20,000 this month, he said.

“The veggies I have are in the cold room, so when the electricity is not there … I lose some of them,” he said.

Back in Parkmore, locksmith Boris Milwidsky complained that he was running an expensive generator that did not produce enough power to run all his machines.

He estimated his losses from the purchase of costly generator fuel and lost output at about R60,000-R70,000 a day.

He declined to say what his total revenue was. “The generator can’t fuel everything,” he said. “Every single part of our business works on electricity.”

Reuters

