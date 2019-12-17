Germany shows SMMEs are the way to increase employment

There is something wonderful about watching political leaders elevating small business development to the top of our country’s economic agenda.

The discussion paper announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in August has given hope to millions of owners of small businesses that the government is hearing their pleas for the creation of an environment that is friendly to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), that enables their businesses to thrive.

Globally, SMMEs are the backbone of the economy and a big source of employment, dwarfing the contribution large companies have made to employment creation.

The department of trade & industry (DTI) estimates there are about 2.8-million SMMEs in SA, which contribute 52%-57% to our GDP and 60% to employment.

But it is projected in the government’s National Development Plan (NDP) that SMME contribution could be much higher than now. By 2030, the NDP reads no less than 90% of new jobs can be generated by supporting and expanding the SMME sector.

Given the stagnant economy, the NDP’s employment target seems far-fetched. However, it can be realised. Other countries have done it, so can we. Perhaps one of the countries that we can look to for inspiration is Germany, one of the world’s leading industrial exporters.

Germany is renowned for exporting its luxury car brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, VW and Porsche, but its economy is dominated by what are called c, family medium-sized businesses that employ nearly 22-million people, equivalent to more than 75% of formal employment, according to statistics.