Germany shows SMMEs are the way to increase employment
NDP target to create 90% of new jobs by supporting and expanding the sector is viable
There is something wonderful about watching political leaders elevating small business development to the top of our country’s economic agenda.
The discussion paper announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in August has given hope to millions of owners of small businesses that the government is hearing their pleas for the creation of an environment that is friendly to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), that enables their businesses to thrive.
Globally, SMMEs are the backbone of the economy and a big source of employment, dwarfing the contribution large companies have made to employment creation.
The department of trade & industry (DTI) estimates there are about 2.8-million SMMEs in SA, which contribute 52%-57% to our GDP and 60% to employment.
But it is projected in the government’s National Development Plan (NDP) that SMME contribution could be much higher than now. By 2030, the NDP reads no less than 90% of new jobs can be generated by supporting and expanding the SMME sector.
Given the stagnant economy, the NDP’s employment target seems far-fetched. However, it can be realised. Other countries have done it, so can we. Perhaps one of the countries that we can look to for inspiration is Germany, one of the world’s leading industrial exporters.
Germany is renowned for exporting its luxury car brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, VW and Porsche, but its economy is dominated by what are called c, family medium-sized businesses that employ nearly 22-million people, equivalent to more than 75% of formal employment, according to statistics.
It is proposed in the paper that SMMEs should be supported through public procurement and that late payment by government departments and institutions must end
A number of small businesses, including start-ups, have devised disruptive ideas that turn industries upside down
The influence of the Mittelstands, which each employ 10-500 people, goes beyond employing the majority of the German population. They are also a skills factory that trains more than 80% of apprentices, ensuring that the German economy maintains its competitiveness as a powerful industrial exporter.
Germany has shown us that the solution to solving our high unemployment lies with drastically increasing the economic contribution of SMMEs. However, our SMMEs are hampered by challenges and barriers with which their thriving German counterparts do not have to deal.
Some of the policy interventions that must be implemented to stimulate SMME growth are indicated in the paper titled Economic transformation, inclusive growth, and competitiveness: towards an economic strategy for SA” released by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
It is proposed in the paper that SMMEs should be supported through public procurement, and that late payment by government departments and institutions must end. One way of addressing late payment is to allow for automatic addition of interest on outstanding invoices after a certain period.
For years, the government has been promising to settle invoices within 30 days of invoices being submitted, but this has not happened, contributing to the high failure rate of SMMEs. This problem is not limited to the public sector. Some private sector companies strangle small suppliers with unfair payment terms and late payment. If this problem can be addressed, it will go a long way towards curbing SMME haemorrhage.
Other progressive policy solutions are proposed in the paper relating to improving market access for small businesses. These include introducing what appears to be tender-set asides, whereby government departments and state-owned entities are encouraged to draft tenders in a way that gave small suppliers preferential access to certain tenders.
Another effective way of opening up markets for SMMEs is to get them into long-term contractual relationships as subcontractors to large companies. This will enable small businesses to enter global value chains and unlock credit they would not ordinarily access without these long-term contracts.
The inclusion of SMMEs in global value chains will not only diversify these value chains, but it will also contribute to advancing innovation.
It is a fallacy that innovation is a domain of big business and that small businesses lack the wherewithal to innovate, due to the belief that economies of scale and large investment in research & development are required for innovation.
Small businesses, including start-ups, have devised disruptive ideas that have turned industries upside down. This is hardly surprising, given that small businesses are usually lean, nimble and driven by hungry and experienced founders.
Some of the world’s tech giants did not exist 10 or 15 years ago, but they dislodged old rivals from their positions as market leaders. Apart from emphasising the significance of supporting innovation and deliberately opening up markets to small businesses, it is also important to recognise that some SMMEs are hindered by lack of affordable finance.
Build champions
This bottleneck is compounded by high failure rates of small businesses, particularly at start-up phase. Another hurdle to SMME funding that often escapes public discourse is the lack of credit information for SMMEs. I am happy that this issue came under the microscope in the discussion paper that Mboweni released. There is a need to establish a central information repository, with the co-operation of commercial banks, where credit information could be accessed on which lenders can base their credit-granting decisions.
If the challenges that give rise to SMME failure are solved in our country, we could build champions that contribute to employment generation and tax revenue for the government to extend social services to the poor.
There is no reason we cannot be an industrial exporter in the mould of Germany. We have the best infrastructure in Africa and possess an advanced financial system, but we need to draw in SMMEs into the formal economy to reach our developmental potential and unshackle SA’s growth chains.
• Polkinghorne is CEO of Grindrod Bank.