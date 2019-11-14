Spazas in battle to keep big guns from their turf

Complicating this situation are plans by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Post Office to allow spazas to distribute welfare grants as a way of easing congestion at pay points and making it easier for grant recipients to access cash without travelling to malls, towns or cities.

Peter Ndlovu, a spaza shop owner in Thokoza on the East Rand, likened the influx of companies such as Pick n Pay, under the guise of “independent store owners” to a colonisation of the township economy by the big retailers.

“We are still in the midst of a battle with the foreign-owned spazas and as we are still trying to find solutions to these ... comes the big retailers ... this is unfair. They [retailers] are coming now because we are going to be distributing grants,” he said.

Ruth Bhengu, the executive director of the Institute for Co-operatives and Community Economic Development and former chairperson of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on small business development, said the government must regulate the market so that big players are not allowed in townships.

“In boxing a flyweight is protected from competing against a heavyweight boxer. In the taxi industry a taxi with a permit to operate locally is protected from competing with a taxi with permits to operate on long-distance routes,” Bhengu said.

Alcock says the Kasinomics sector comprises 30,000 spazarettes (local supermarkets) which are valued at R200bn a year and are dominated by Somalians, Ethopians Pakistanis and Bangladeshis.

Another category is the 50,000 kasi food outlets that sell plates of food, shisanyama, cow and sheep head meat, as well as small kiosks that sell vetkoek and kotas. He said these are wholly owned by locals and are valued at about R87bn. The traditional herbs (muthi) industry, valued at R18bn has 120,000 outlets countrywide, while the hair salon industry is valued at R10bn.

Alcock says big players are looking to secure shares of these markets. “In the beginning these [major] retailers were confined to township malls, but in the last few years they have moved deeper into the spazarettes and spaza markets,” he said.

“This will change the dynamics of the kasi economy in the next few years, but what is sad is that these retailers would wipe out what is left of the locally-owned spazas. But they will find it tough to compete with foreign-owned spazarettes, whose owners are very organised and are used to competition.”

Lawrence Mavundla, the founder and president of the African Council of Hawkers and Informal Businesses (Achib), said the council met retailers in Gauteng last week to voice their opposition to them setting up shops in the townships.

He said locally owned traditional spaza owners and other traders such as informal hawkers have had to contend with many unfriendly trading conditions over the years.