WATCH: Can SA Inc survive a delisting crisis?

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

14 November 2019 - 10:13 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

So far in 2019 21 companies have left the JSE and just three firms have listed on the local bourse.

The team discusses what the delisting crisis means for the future of corporate SA.

Or listen to the full audio:

