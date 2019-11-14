Opinion DIANNA GAMES: Deals worth R1-trillion signed at Africa’s investment marketplace AfDB conference aims to make international financiers feel at home with African opportunities BL PREMIUM

Just do it. The phrase, uttered by Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Africa Investment Forum in Sandton this week, became something of a mantra as delegates clustered in boardrooms to discuss deals in Africa.

But the leader was commenting on one of the entrenched problems in Africa: lack of policy implementation and delivery by governments. Everyone knows what needs to be done but, he inferred in front of several other African leaders, the appetite for execution is lacking.