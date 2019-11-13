Opinion NICOLE FRITZ: Nomgcobo Jiba plays the well-used card of injured integrity Findings and judgments give the lie to her narrative of selfless service followed by heartless persecution BL PREMIUM

In a letter to parliament last week, Nomgcobo Jiba indicated that she no longer wished to be restored to the position of deputy director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The letter is breathtaking for its exposition of aggrievement.

Here’s a representative extract: “I have discharged my functions as a prosecutor with impeccable personal integrity. Not once have I accepted a bribe or acted corruptly in the exercise of [my] prosecutorial discretion. Not once have I ever been persuaded by any politician or anyone for that matter to continue or discontinue a prosecution against anyone. I stand by the decisions I made as prosecutor and [am] proud that none of them were taken to serve any person or political narrative.”