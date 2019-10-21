news analysis
NEWS ANALYSIS: What latest ruling means for axed prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba
21 October 2019 - 05:05
Axed prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has lost the first part of her court bid to challenge her dismissal by President Cyril Ramaphosa — in a ruling that will leave her fighting for her job on multiple fronts, without any form of state income.
The Western Cape High Court on Friday refused Jiba’s application to be reinstated in her post, pending the determination of her legal battle to set aside retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro’s inquiry into her fitness to hold office and the finalisation of the parliamentary process that will follow if she fails in that court challenge.
