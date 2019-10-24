Companies

Tencent worried as no particular trigger seen in aggressive sell-off

Adding to jitters is a local media report that China is considering revising a law to control young people’s online gaming activities

24 October 2019 - 11:49 Jeanny Yu
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Hong Kong — Tencent’s sell-off may get a lot worse after the shares failed to hold above their key support level.

Asia’s biggest stock, of which Naspers owns just less than a third, closed down 0.3% in Hong Kong on Thursday, despite an otherwise upbeat market in the city. Tencent is now trading below the key level of HK$320 that supported its shares on three occasions in 2019. The stock has lost about 20% since a peak in April, equivalent to about $93bn in market value.

While Tencent has been stuck in a downtrend for months, selling was particularly aggressive earlier this week despite no apparent trigger. Theories circulating round some trading floors included souring sentiment from investors in China, as well as concern that Tencent’s decision to air National Basketball Association games may backfire.

Adding to jitters this week was a local media report that China is considering revising a law to control young people’s online gaming activities — a business that remains one of Tencent’s most profitable. The internet giant will report third-quarter earnings on November 13.

Bloomberg

WATCH: Stock Picks — Tencent and Anglo American

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Tencent as his stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments Group chose Anglo American
Markets
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Looming bidding war for Just Eat a test of Naspers’s prudence

Prosus will either squander its $6bn windfall from Tencent or squander an opportunity to chart a new path
Opinion
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Naspers and subsidiary Prosus in more than 5% intra-day losses

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SA’s Prosus aims to put the bite on Uber Eats

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.