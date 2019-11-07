Editing Allowed
WATCH: How politics upsets investor sentiment
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
07 November 2019 - 09:13
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The team questions whether SA needs another investment conference and looks at how politics affects investor sentiment.