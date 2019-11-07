Opinion

WATCH: How politics upsets investor sentiment

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

07 November 2019 - 09:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team questions whether SA needs another investment conference and looks at how politics affects investor sentiment.

