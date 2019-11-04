Why the Springboks’ win is about so much more than rugby

The ability to adjust to beat a stronger opponent was also evident when SA won its first World Cup in 1995 against New Zealand. It was similar in another way, too, providing inspiration reminiscent of when Nelson Mandela — the former freedom fighter, longtime prisoner of the previous regime and recently elected president of a country trying to “forgive but not forget” the terrible period of apartheid — wore the shirt of a sport and team that had been particularly cruel to all but the white South Africans. It was a historic moment that fuelled the vision of a “rainbow nation”.

This time around, the team was led by Siya Kolisi, the first black player to captain a SA rugby squad. Kolisi had grown up in the poor township of Zwide and was watched during the match by his visiting father, who had never flown on an aircraft before. Referring to how he had pulled himself out of extreme poverty and deprivation, he pointedly said after the game: “Growing up, I never dreamed of a day like this at all. When I was a kid, all I was thinking about was getting my next meal.”

That is just one reason Saturday’s victory goes well beyond making rugby history. It provides the country with the opportunity for an important and timely unifier to confront serious and deepening problems of poverty, marginalisation and potential financial instability.

This inspiring moment in sports also carries important lessons for governments, companies and households dealing with realities that, only a few years ago, would have been deemed unthinkable: $15-trillion of negative-yielding bonds, quantitative easing infinity in Europe, the transformation of the US from a champion of liberalisation and free trade into a supporter of protectionism, to name but three of a long and lengthening list. It shows how a combination of resilience, optionality and agility can help successfully navigate a worrisome and cloudy outlook.

Greater flexibility

This is the combination that economic entities need to navigate the unusually uncertain world.

A growing number of countries, companies and individuals risk being turned into underdogs by developments they cannot control in the global economy. To win in such an environment, they need to go well beyond their usual game plan to better understand the changed circumstances, develop greater flexibility to respond and bounce boldly on the opportunities that arise. In doing so, they will be deploying the trifecta of resilience, optionality and agility that SA demonstrated is so crucial for winning.

Bloomberg