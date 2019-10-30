CARTOON: Pravin’s Eskom wicket falls

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The culture of excessive deference is not a unique problem — it is seen in every underperforming company on the JSE
Party reiterates its attacks on the journalists who sought an interdict against it
Now the country can get on with forming a strong opposition that appeals to middle-class South Africans
Absa sells the clothing retailer’s store credit-card business to RCS Group, a unit of French bank BNP Paribas
The state is not taking the crisis seriously, says economist Lumkile Mondi
The London Metal Exchange committee will include vehicle makers, such as Tesla and JLR, as well as lithium producers and processors
Ukraine expert tells impeachment inquiry he reported the US president's call to a White House lawyer over national security concerns
Coach Molefi Ntseki says they decided to keep 90% of the team that played recently against Mali
The Boeing 787, travelling non-stop from New York to Sydney, became a flying laboratory
