Opinion

CARTOON: Pravin’s Eskom wicket falls

30 October 2019 - 05:02 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, October 30 2019
Wednesday, October 30 2019

Rand extends losses on Eskom special paper

Minister Pravin Gordhan said the new CEO of Eskom was likely to be announced next week after the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe in May
Markets
14 hours ago

Government forges ahead with Eskom split

A separate transmission company to be created, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan
National
14 hours ago

Eskom has an ethical responsibility to provide cheap, clean power to all

Mismanagement and corruption of the utility are a moral breach of the contract between the state and its citizens, writes Piet Naudé
Opinion
2 days ago

Eskom casts a shadow over second investment conference

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel says challenges at the power utility aren’t helping SA's case
Economy
1 week ago

Policy uncertainty around Eskom pushes business confidence to new lows

Investors anxiously await the government’s turnaround plan as the economy gets hammered by the utility’s ‘untenable’ financial woes
National
1 week ago
Tuesday, October 29 2019
Tuesday, October 29 2019

Most read

1.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Forecasts give drought cloud a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Maimane’s mistake
Opinion / Letters
3.
PETER BRUCE: The DA is dead? Far from it
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: DA revelations are the best ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: DA turns full circle
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.