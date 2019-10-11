CARTOON: Assad’s new hero

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The importance of the president unambiguously backing the economic reform plan can’t be overstated
While the president backed most of the proposals by Tito Mboweni, on Thursday he told MPs that selling off power stations was problematic
Zuma says at Mugabe memorial his detractors removed him from office for policies he says were aimed at uplifting poor black South Africans
Andrea Taverna-Turisan speaks to Business Day about Equites Property Fund's rapid growth and strategies
Steps to halt the slide in the government’s finances and action on parastatals such as Eskom will be crucial
Founder and CEO of Thakadu Group tap into a market worth more than R1.6-trillion
Donald Trump's announcement sends stocks surging, helping erase much of the losses from earlier in the week
Rugby authorities have dithered over the possibility of World Cup games being cancelled due to the weather
Taking in the Venice and Istanbul biennials back to back gives art lovers relief from the brash commercialism that rules so much of the art world
