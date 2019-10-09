The war on truth may be being fueled by Facebook

CNN announced last week that it would not run a Donald Trump 2020 campaign ad that would include a false claim against former vice-president Joe Biden. Any broadcaster, and any social media platform, is legally entitled to refuse to run ads that contain palpable lies.

As a matter of US constitutional law, the first amendment does not apply to private institutions. If CNN, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Facebook or YouTube refuses to run political ads spreading false claims, the constitution would not stand in the way.

The best argument on Facebook’s behalf would point to the exceptional difficulty of adjudicating truth or falsity. It can be hard to distinguish between fact (“my opponent served a jail sentence”) and opinion (“my opponent belongs in jail”).

In some cases, factual errors will be both clear and demonstrable. Taken in isolation, they should not be allowed. But if Facebook got in the business of taking down clear and demonstrable errors in political ads, you can see why it might soon find itself regretting it.

Politicians of all kinds would soon accuse their opponents of lying about them — and ask Facebook to remove their ads. The company’s decisions would predictably be subject to claims of political bias. Whether those charges were opportunistic or sincere, Facebook might well conclude that it makes more sense to adopt a general rule: allow a free-for-all.

Fair enough. But with the help of social-media platforms, lies and misinformation are instantly spreading to countless people. With algorithms and personalisation, those who spread falsehoods are increasingly able to be persuasive. The problem is only going to get worse.

That threatens to create a political order in which ordinary citizens cannot know what is true, and in which they end up believing those who are best at fooling them, or who have the most power. (From George Orwell’s 1984: “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”)

To address that danger, it is not enough for Facebook to rely on abstractions about the importance of freedom of speech.

Instead, it might, for example, consider enlisting the law of defamation, and treat clearly defamatory statements, directed at one politician against another, as beyond the pale. It might build on its own practice in creating an independent oversight board, giving such a body a degree of authority to take down demonstrable falsehoods. Following the practice in some nations, it might refuse to air political ads in the period immediately preceding an election.

It is easy to understand Facebook’s reluctance to operate as an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth”. But 1984 is one thing; 2019 is another. Against their wishes, Facebook and other social media platforms are contributing to a situation that diminishes the power of truth in democratic debate every day. That endangers democracy itself. The question remains: What are we going to do about it?

• Sunstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the author of The Cost-Benefit Revolution. and a co-author of Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth and Happiness. He has served as an occasional adviser to Facebook, though not with respect to the issue discussed in this column.

Bloomberg