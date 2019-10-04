Opinion Q&A: Pfisterer renamed Vexila Electrical Technology after buyout CEO Gary Whalley speaks about the company’s plans and prospects in SA and the rest of Africa BL PREMIUM

Pfisterer, Africa’s largest manufacturer of composite insulators and related products, formally changed its name this week to Vexila Electrical Technology.

This comes after black-owned investment company Thesele Group bought the firm from parent company German-Swiss Pfisterer Group in July.