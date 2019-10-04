Q&A: Pfisterer renamed Vexila Electrical Technology after buyout
CEO Gary Whalley speaks about the company’s plans and prospects in SA and the rest of Africa
04 October 2019 - 05:05
Pfisterer, Africa’s largest manufacturer of composite insulators and related products, formally changed its name this week to Vexila Electrical Technology.
This comes after black-owned investment company Thesele Group bought the firm from parent company German-Swiss Pfisterer Group in July.
