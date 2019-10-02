SA must fully embrace renewables but job losses and financial viability are obstacles

First, the efficiency with which solar energy is collected has seen major progress — certainly in the last 30-40 years. In 1985, for instance, there were some encouraging cost projections for photovoltaics but the efficiency of collection from single junction silicon cells then was pretty low at 6%- 8%. The increase is to about 22% for single cell lab examples and 46% for multijunction

Blue sky researchers at Rice University in the US have punted an upper efficiency of 80% as a possibility by using an alternative approach to convert transmitted heat in the panel into photons and hence electricity using nano-technology.

There are other possible designs such as tandem cells, bifacial cells and many alternative materials to silicon that absorb alternative wavelengths. All these possibilities auger well for future commercial success at higher cell efficiencies.

Second, a major area for intensive research is that of batteries for energy storage. As outlined in a recent World Bank Report (June 2019) a major future focus of renewables is solar-plus-storage (batteries) using micro grids. There are two approaches within this framework that show promise: one is the digitisation of microgrid technology, which is being pursued particularly by Nextera Energy, a major nuclear energy utility in the US. This utility operates nuclear exclusively with a capability of 46GW — the size of Eskom. They have recently announced a 700MW market entry into renewables with a micro/mini grid using the digitised approach.

The second approach is battery technology improvement itself, namely a recently announced innovation by Samsung in the next couple of years whereby the household Samsung Galaxy flagship is to be powered by their newly developed graphene battery instead of the conventional lithium ion. The advantage of this is a dramatically improved reduction in the current charging time to half an hour from typically 6-8 hours.

Therefore, should this battery scale up, it will lead to the possibility of reduced charging times and then dramatically effect both the electric car market and energy production. As can be expected, the potential carrot for success in battery technology is enormous and there are many new research initiatives in gestation with the concomitant positive chances of success.

A third recently announced game-changer is the redesign of the 100-year-old relatively static technology of the electric motor itself. The claimed benefits of the new design (using four rotors) by a Texan company of the Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET) is a two- to five-fold torque increase together with doubling the power output in the already large torque of current electric motors.

Fourth, another specific advantage of renewables is the speed with which smaller countries such as Vietnam and South Korea have recently been able to build capacity — up to 2GW in one year each (bearing in mind that for solar and wind these are maximum output capacities). Compare the time taken for Medupi and Kusile — 11 years for 4.8GW each and Kusile still far from being operational.

In addition, the 2019 World Bank Report states that solar plus storage using microgrid technology is well-established in such minnow countries as Myanmar and Afghanistan. This rapid installation of financially low-risk technology should be of considerable importance to SA.

However, for SA to fully embrace renewables there are impediments: financial viability, loss of jobs and reskilling.