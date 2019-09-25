Opinion

CARTOON: EFF unravels

25 September 2019 - 05:00
Cartoon, September 24 2019.
Cartoon, September 24 2019.

Brian Shivambu’s Sgameka pays back the capital on VBS loans

The company, however, still owes VBS the interest on the loans, and has until Monday to file the affidavit
National
4 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The disintegration of the EFF’s revolution

Rather than storm the walls of the white minority capital, the EFF is flopping around aimlessly in the revolutionary shallows
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Foreigners are now even more ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CARTOON: Trevor Manuel backtracks
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Hey Boks, think outside the box
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
CARTOON: EFF unravels
Opinion
5.
ERNST VAN ZYL: State’s dismal track record shows ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.