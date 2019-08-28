Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Watch out for attacks on judges in the media Allegations that court officials are corrupt or have an agenda are an attempt to undermine and ultimately destroy the judiciary BL PREMIUM

Democrats hold judges to account. They do not run smear campaigns against them or defy their rulings.

The judiciary is, for the first time because 1994, under attack in the mainstream debate. There have been signs at times that grass-roots citizens don’t trust the courts — in some cases, people angered by violent crime deride courts for not immediately punishing the accused. But in the debate among middle-class people which shapes politics, hardly anyone undermines courts and judges.