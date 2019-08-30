Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: EFF needs more charm, less machismo The party would do better if its leadership reflected something more positive than its patriarchal and militaristic culture BL PREMIUM

Political leaders cannot take the expansion — or even the survival — of their parties for granted. It is little wonder members of the EFF are reflecting on the “growth trap” in which their party seems to be caught.

The initial takeaway from the provincial and national elections in May was that the EFF is still a growing party. Nationally, it secured a little over 10% of the vote, up from 8% in 2016 and 6% in 2014.