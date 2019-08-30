Prejudicial entry barriers for artisanal miners can and must be lifted

The finance minister has released an economic strategy paper that is meant to move the country away from its “unsustainable” economic trajectory towards an economy that promotes “economic transformation”, supports “labour-intensive growth”, and results in a “globally competitive economy”.

If Einstein was correct when he said “a new type of thinking is essential if mankind is to survive and move toward higher levels”, then the strategy paper fails to either introduce a new type of thinking and therefore almost certainly will not be able to move the country to a higher level.

While the strategy regurgitates much of the popular language around economic debates, such as transformation, sustainability, labour-intensive growth and globally competitive economy, it fails spectacularly to grab the bull by the horns, as it were, and leaves more questions than answers.

One of the key questions the strategy fails to grapple with is the mining sector, which continues to play an important role in the economy and wield enormous influence through the backdoor corridors of power.

In a soon-to-be published research report, undertaken by Wits University in collaboration with ActionAid and Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua), where we look at the artisanal mining sector as an area of informal employment that has been largely ignored as a contributor to solving the unemployment crisis, we shine a light on a sector that has been the victim of misconceptions and misinformation.

The research shows there is an empirical case to be made for the artisanal mining sector as a source of employment that not only contributes to feeding sizeable numbers of people but acts as a pathway towards transforming the fundamental structural bias of the current unsustainable economic trajectory.

The majority of the participants in the research — more than 1,000 miners were interviewed at three locations, two in Johannesburg and one in Kimberley — have one to three dependents. About 30% of the participants have four to six dependents. The other 13% of the respondents have seven or more dependents. Over 80% of the participants are working as miners on a full-time basis and about 90% depend on artisanal mining as their only source of income.