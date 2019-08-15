CARTOON: China’s Tiananmen 2019?

Rand suffers as global turmoil returns
Investors fear that National Health Insurance will break what little still works in health-care
Dispute between president and public protector over whether her evidence will be made public comes to a head
Despite her mistakes, she has drawn attention to the issue of party funding, an area in need of scrutiny and reform
CEO Louis du Preez describes the agreement with creditors as a 'major milestone in our recovery journey'
Retail sales saw growth of 2.4% in May, higher than the 2.2% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg
All of SA’s state-run enterprises need experienced and battle-hardened leaders to turn profits
Opposition presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez warns central bank could run out of foreign reserves as it tries to defend the peso
Springbok coach to ease Kolisi back into action after player's long injury layoff
Carmakers employ ethical hackers to test the vulnerability of ever more connected cars
