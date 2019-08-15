Opinion

CARTOON: China’s Tiananmen 2019?

15 August 2019 - 05:05 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Thursday August 15 2019
Thursday August 15 2019

China calls Hong Kong protesters terrorists amid ‘panic and chaos’

As the government rhetoric becomes increasingly threatening, the 10-week protests are now President Xi Jinping biggest challenge
World
18 hours ago

Hong Kong riot police clash with protesters at airport

US President Donald Trump says the situation in Hong Kong is tricky, but he hopes it will work out for everybody
World
1 day ago

Chinese protests halt SAA flights between Joburg and Hong Kong

Authorities in Hong Kong have suspended air operations to and from the airport‚ says SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali
National
2 days ago

Rand weakens as Hong Kong unrest sours sentiment

The local currency lost ground on Tuesday as investors shy away from risk assets in the wake of escalating political protests in Hong Kong
Markets
1 day ago

GIDEON RACHMAN: Russian and Chinese governments respond to escalating dissent with self-serving paranoia

Both Hong Kong and Moscow also demonstrate how protests can morph from a single grievance into a much wider movement
Opinion
1 day ago
Wednesday August 14 2019
Wednesday August 14 2019

Most read

1.
LETTER: Zuma is sabotaging Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
2.
Coal is now the emperor with no clothes
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Welcome pushback for those who throw ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
How Julius Malema’s need for enemies has driven ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: NHI is far worse than Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.