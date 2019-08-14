Opinion

CARTOON: NHI corruption giant

14 August 2019 - 05:04 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
TOM EATON: NHI is far worse than Jacob Zuma’s craziest idea

Nationalised health will need every two to four years the R1-trillion that nuclear power stations would have needed only once
1 day ago

Western Cape warns NHI will bring ‘deep uncertainty’ over provinces’ role

Provinces fret their health departments will be sidelined under the National Health Insurance scheme the government unveiled last week
National
2 days ago

National Health Insurance Bill a perfect example of state overreach

Official government line seems to be 'we can't afford not to implement it'
2 days ago

DA says new health reforms might be unconstitutional

The DA, along with other groups, says National Health Insurance is essentially nationalising the country’s healthcare
National
15 hours ago

WATCH: The dire warning for medical aid schemes

Council for Medical Schemes CEO and registrar Sipho Kabane talks to Business Day TV
National
1 day ago
