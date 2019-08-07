CARTOON: King Zwelithini, custodian of ANC votes

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Part 1 of a series on fast-track land reform that is incentivised by the state but delivered by the private sector
Mkhwebane’s stance will help to potentially fast-track the hearing of Ramaphosa’s CR17 court challenge
Court case will be important in defining how the right to freedom of expression protects political leaders from sharing contentious views
The two black-owned and managed property funds which were founded by entrepreneurs are planning to combine forces into a fund with nearly R30bn in assets
Rethinking Economics for Africa festival could make headway in curriculum reform, but not if it becomes a vehicle for ossified Marxists
The Treasury’s proposal to cap section 12J investments will inhibit a virtuous cycle of funding, job creation and growth
African Development Bank's $4.8m grant is the latest intervention to accelerate implementation of the AfCFTA free-trade area
While the Cape Town City manager has backing from many quarters, he still has much to learn
The natural beauty of this island is staggering in its diversity as you drive through panoramic scenes and 400 hairpin bends
