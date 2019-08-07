Opinion

CARTOON: King Zwelithini, custodian of ANC votes

07 August 2019 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday August 7 2019
EDITORIAL: Homeland tramples the constitution

ANC’s trade-off with the Zulu monarch keeps it in power in KZN at a huge cost
Opinion
5 days ago

A bad week for Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini

A presidential panel recommends the Ingonyama Trust, which in the king’s name owns 29.7% of land in KwaZulu-Natal, be dissolved and the act governing ...
News & Fox
6 days ago

Royal family slams land report as anti-Zulu

The recommendation that the Ingonyama Trust be dissolved is a political hot potato for President Cyril Ramaphosa
National
1 week ago

Land panel recommends Ingonyama Trust Act be scrapped or reviewed

Report says legislation should have been the subject of consultation between the national and provincial government and traditional authorities
National
1 week ago

KZN king says land reform and traditional leadership can be settled by negotiation

King Goodwill Zwelithini says the government doesn’t really understand ubukhosi, and that his palaces are in need of refurbishment
National
1 month ago
Tuesday August 6 2019
Tuesday August 6 2019

