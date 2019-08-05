Bold new thinking needed to achieve NDP goals

Why is the status quo economic policy likely to fail, and what is the policy alternative? Currently, macroeconomic policy is stuck in an austerity mode characterised by the illusive pursuit of reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio through expenditure cuts and preserving the value of the currency through a relatively high interest rate policy. These two measures have the economy in a low growth and high unemployment trap.

Recently, essential microeconomic policy measures have been advanced to offset the negative impact of the austerity measures and to deliver the NDP’s macroeconomic goals of high growth and employment. But advocating microeconomic policy reforms to overcome the macroeconomic crisis is a convoluted and inappropriate approach. It is like using brain surgery instruments to conduct heart surgery. The patient, in this case the economy, will undoubtedly be compromised.

What is the alternative? Our recent economic modelling exercise for Indlulamithi Scenarios 2030 tested the Nayi le Walk scenario, the best of three scenarios aimed at achieving a socially cohesive SA by 2030. The following economic policy roadmap emerged for the Nayi le Walk scenario.

Current austerity-focused macroeconomic policy gives way to a growth-orientated approach, enabling policymakers to use fiscal and monetary policy for a more robust response to the country’s developmental imperatives. A five-fold increase in general government investment takes place over the next 12 years, while investment by public corporations increases to about R600bn by 2030, with significant funds allocated to building roads, bridges, railways, schools, hospitals, public housing, and other economic and social infrastructure needs of the country. Concurrently, resources allocated to the delivery of social services receive an important boost over the next 12 years, supported by improved growth performance.

In addition, the Reserve Bank actively uses monetary policy to help achieve a growth target of 6% and raises the upper limit of the inflation rate to 8%. Consequently, lower interest rates reduce the cost of borrowing, easing access to credit by the private sector, which help the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in general and black ownership in particular.

As the demand for skilled labour rises, there is little to no chance that the private sector alone will generate jobs for 6-million unskilled unemployed workers in SA. Therefore, as the government revamps the extended public works programme it gradually becomes the employer of last resort for the unskilled unemployed.