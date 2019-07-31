Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: What Peter Moyo’s return means for Old Mutual

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

31 July 2019 - 16:19 Business Day TV
Peter Moyo. Picture: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINESS DAY
Peter Moyo. Picture: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINESS DAY

On the show this week: A look at the battle that continues at Old Mutual as Peter Moyo returns to the helm, at least for now. We also delve into the latest unemployment statistics and the factors that have led to Eskom's eye-watering R20bn loss.

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

As Peter Moyo fights back, Old Mutual’s credibility is on the line

Despite a court overturning Moyo’s firing, Old Mutual plans to defend its case, but the whole thing ‘casts a very bad light’ on the insurer
Companies
4 hours ago

Peter Moyo’s reinstatement as Old Mutual CEO raises share price fears

High court judge orders insurer to immediately reinstate fired executive
Companies
1 day ago

SA’s jobless rate climbs to 11-year high

The last time unemployment was higher was in March 2003
Economy
1 day ago

​WATCH: ​How education can address the jobless rate

Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme chair Sizwe Nxasana talks to Business Day TV about SA’s high rate of youth unemployment
National
7 hours ago

Investors stunned as Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom CEO

Investors and business see the hasty appointment as further evidence that the government remains flat-footed on Eskom
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Stopping BLF from participating ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Cut the hysteria — Derek Hanekom is no ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s murder machine
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Prosecution service can start going after bigwigs ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Political battles costing SA jobs
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.