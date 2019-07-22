Opinion

CARTOON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s view

22 July 2019 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Monday July 23 2019
Monday July 23 2019

Protector’s findings ‘wrong in law and irrational’, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report exceeded the scope of her office
National
12 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Public protector’s reports to lead the news

President Cyril Ramaphosa may say whether he plans court action on Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s finding that he misled parliament
Politics
14 hours ago

Mmusi Maimane backs Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings about Cyril Ramaphosa

The DA leader's support comes despite the party's view that Mkhwebane is unfit to hold office and should be removed
National
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa must be impeached, says Mosiuoa Lekota

Political parties all have their take on the public protector’s findings about the president allegedly accepting campaign money from Bosasa
National
2 days ago

Rand weakens in response to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings

The public protector found that President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘deliberately’ misled parliament about a R500,000 donation from corruption-implicated ...
Markets
2 days ago
Friday July 19 2019
Friday July 19 2019

Most read

1.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Public protector revving up ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Robert Mugabe ignored Deng’s advice in 1985; SA ...
Opinion
3.
WATCH: Why Jacob Zuma’s strategy at the Zondo ...
Opinion
4.
RON DERBY: Are local CEOs just BEE-ing used?
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: The unbearable narcissism of Jacob Zuma
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.