CARTOON: Hamba Kahle, Johnny Clegg

18 July 2019 - 06:24 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday July 18 2019
Thursday July 18 2019

SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died

Clegg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015
EDITORIAL: Johnny Clegg — loss of a grand unifier

Watching a performance with Clegg and his bands, Juluka and Savuka, was an anthropological journey – a vibrant tour of SA culture, music, instruments ...
