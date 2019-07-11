With blockchain technology, financial fraud will meet its Waterloo

In early 2009 Bernie Madoff pleaded guilty to the largest Ponzi scheme in world history and the largest financial fraud in US history. Over the course of nearly three decades, the financier turned career criminal had stolen billions of dollars from investors by way of deceit and using fraudulent financial reporting.

While no-one has managed to eclipse Madoff in the intervening years, fraud remains a widespread problem in the finance industry. In SA alone some 77% of organisations have fallen victim to fraud, with the global economy suffering losses to the tune of R60-trillion annually.

If authorities are to seriously tackle this scourge and put an end to any future Madoffs they need to invest massively in technology, and blockchain in particular. The trouble is, most authorities responsible for detecting and catching fraudsters are using yesterday’s technology.

In a 2016 op-ed published by The Guardian, former US congressional representative Randy Hultgren pointed out that the regulators investigating Madoff were stuck using the same pen and paper technology as their 1930s forebears. As a result, repeated fraudulent reporting slipped between the cracks, despite six complaints about his firm having been lodged between 1992 and 2008.

Meanwhile, a recent article in Bloomberg said the $9-trillion business of financing global trade is still largely paper-driven, making it susceptible to forgery at every point in the value chain. By contrast, the criminals these regulators are supposed to investigate and catch have embraced digital technology and use it to take their illicit activities to new heights.

Whether it’s using up-to-the-minute designs to phish bank customers or sophisticated algorithms to skim minuscule amounts off billions of global transactions, today’s financial criminals are tech-savvy, increasingly difficult to detect and capable of more sophisticated crimes than at any other point in history.