Will SA’s Reserve Bank give Facebook’s digital currency the nod?

The dollar remains under pressure following the US Federal Reserve’s dovish comments last week
World’s great chicken exporters foist leftovers in their freezers on developing world and destroy local industry, write Francois Baird and Katishi Masemola
Public protector findings could lead to recall of ANC leader
MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, writes Genevieve Quintal
The publisher of Sunday Times says the sale agreement ensures that Sunday World will continue to be published and remain part of the SA media landscape
The ratings agency points to dire consequences of the wealth gap for the economy and the social fabric
France-based energy think-tank says investment in renewable energy in SA continues to grow
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dealt a blow as Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People’s Party wins election rerun
Now that they’re out of Super Rugby, the SA teams need to weigh up their assets and liabilities if they want to succeed in 2020
Selling pint: reap the benefits of about five hours’ conventional exercise in the gym in just 20 minutes
