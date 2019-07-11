Opinion

WATCH: How a lack of funds is hobbling the NPA

Business Day TV’s Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

11 July 2019 - 08:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

Business Day TV’s Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discusses the effect a lack of funding is having on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the public protector’s office, the independence of the Reserve bank and what to look out for in Jacob Zuma’s appearance before the Zondo commission.

