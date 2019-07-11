Editing Allowed
WATCH: How a lack of funds is hobbling the NPA
11 July 2019 - 08:03
Business Day TV’s Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The team discusses the effect a lack of funding is having on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the public protector’s office, the independence of the Reserve bank and what to look out for in Jacob Zuma’s appearance before the Zondo commission.
