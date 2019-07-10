Offshore asset managers raise their profiles in SA — but why?

The number of international, or “offshore”, investment managers competing in SA has increased in the past few years.

Among the top 20 largest asset management businesses globally, companies such as BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, BNY Mellon Investment Management, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and T Rowe Price have increased their activity in SA. But there has also been increased activity among other companies that have been operating in SA for a number of years. These include Aberdeen Standard, Franklin Templeton, Schroder Investment Management, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Dodge & Cox, Sarasin, Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford.

Notably absent are names such as Vanguard and State Street, large passive managers that have benefited from the global shift into index investing. In 2018 flows into US passive equity funds almost surpassed those of active managers, with about 48% of assets now held by index strategies.

The SA market is somewhat perplexed by this increased activity as it is certainly not experiencing a growth trajectory in the local assets under management from pensions funds and the retail investor. The number of foreign collective investment schemes has certainly risen over the past three years, from 407 schemes in March 2017 to 455 in March 2019, but this is not really material in the context of the growth of the number of local collective investment schemes.