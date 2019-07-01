Local companies funded by venture capital can offer investors global returns

SA businesses funded by venture capital are competing on the world’s stage, billing in US dollars and earning investors market-leading returns while granting access to offshore exposure. But can they offer investors global returns?

As a managing partner of a venture capital firm, much of my day is spent assessing local early-stage investment opportunities and I regularly become excited about the SA and African markets’ prospects.

With much focus on technology-based investments, a common question is: how can a Cape Town start-up compete with a start-up in Palo Alto, Singapore, London or Tel Aviv?

There is a mistaken belief that African start-ups cannot compete, given the resources that those businesses have at their disposal. But African businesses compete out of necessity — the mother of invention.

Regarding finding commercial and innovative solutions to local challenges with global relevance, SA entrepreneurs and their African neighbours are paving the way.

In developed economy cities and the tech hubs mentioned above, there is significant supply of available capital for start-ups and entrepreneurs. For example, the SoftBank Vision Fund has $100bn to invest into venture capital in these markets, and with many other multibillion-dollar venture capital funds in Silicon Valley, scarcity of financial resources does not hinder the potential path to success for start-ups. Access to capital doesn’t, however, necessary translate into commercial success.

In Africa there is a shortage of affordable, appropriate and unrestricted capital, which means only a few of the very best businesses and entrepreneurs tend to be funded. Most businesses we assess consequently greatly emphasise being financially viable from an early stage. This arises out of a scarcity of funding and the founders’ need to self-fund or bootstrap for as long as possible. As an investor, I’m pleased to see the priorities and focus of founders in achieving a commercially successful business from the get go.