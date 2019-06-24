Network sharing a better bet for telecom operators than going it alone

Telecom operators globally (both mobile and fixed line) have long held the belief that owning the telecom network infrastructure provides a competitive advantage, in terms of both technology and geographic coverage. This was certainly true for pioneer markets, but SA is now a maturing market where competition should evolve to be services-, as opposed to infrastructure-based. In the fibre infrastructure space being the first to roll out in a street was considered a strategic advantage that might also dissuade competitors from duplicating the network.

The reality, however, has been examples of multiple fibre rollouts down the same street. Similarly, there are sites where mobile towers have been constructed adjacent to each other. Certainly, neither example are capital efficient or result in economic efficiency for the country. This is not an argument for a monopolistic single infrastructure provider, as we have experienced that such a model does not work either. Duplication of infrastructure will definitely promote price competition. However, it would be better if the threat of duplication were enough to ensure fair market pricing in a balanced mature market, where open-access and wholesale telecom infrastructure providers can ensure economic efficiency in capital investment.

In recent years the SA telecom operators have spent about R20bn annually on network capital expenditure. This is a phenomenal amount of money, and much of it was unavoidable to ensure universal access to high-speed broadband. However, how much of this spending has been allocated to the duplication of infrastructure? The question of capital allocation and economic efficiency across the industry is not one that is often debated or considered in the investment thesis.

SA’s recent economic performance has made the market even more challenging for operators. The spending power of subscribers has been reduced, but capex is nonnegotiable to maintain both the quality and competitiveness of the network, and regulatory pressure is driving down voice and data rates. To add to the pain, over-the-top applications such as WhatsApp facilitate the cannibalisation of ordinary voice calls, while fixed wireless (Wi-Fi) networks have become ubiquitous in suburban homes, malls and workplaces.

The challenge for mobile network operators is one of continuing to provide high-quality voice and data while maintaining profitability and ensuring adequate returns on capital invested. As the developed world steams ahead to 5G technology – 5G spectrum allocations have already been made in Europe and North America – SA has yet to finalise the allocation of 4G spectrum. The lack of spectrum has raised the costs to provide a 4G broadband service in SA, and this issue means the country is falling behind the developed world.