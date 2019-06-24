Network sharing a better bet for telecom operators than going it alone
The duplication of infrastructure promotes price competition, but it is not capital efficient
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) and mobile operators have been strongly criticised for not doing enough to ensure affordable data access. Network coverage, quality and costs are barriers to access for especially poor South Africans living outside the main urban areas.
A more important consideration is that the voice and data affordability issue strangles entrepreneurial innovation and may be further hampering economic growth in SA, which is already struggling to overcome myriad other economic and social challenges.
The affordability issue is certainly evident, with 80% of one operator’s data sales being for hourly, daily or weekly bundles instead of longer-term packages that can ensure seamless connectivity. While there is much debate over the causes of high voice and data prices, the debate focuses on poor competitive forces, perceived regulator ineffectiveness, insufficient spectrum allocation and pricing power in the hands of the operators, and not much has been said about capital investment efficiency in telecom network investment, or the lack thereof.
The spending power of subscribers has been reduced, but capex is non-negotiable to maintain both the quality and competitiveness of the network, and regulatory pressure is driving down voice and data rates.
Telecom operators globally (both mobile and fixed line) have long held the belief that owning the telecom network infrastructure provides a competitive advantage, in terms of both technology and geographic coverage. This was certainly true for pioneer markets, but SA is now a maturing market where competition should evolve to be services-, as opposed to infrastructure-based. In the fibre infrastructure space being the first to roll out in a street was considered a strategic advantage that might also dissuade competitors from duplicating the network.
The reality, however, has been examples of multiple fibre rollouts down the same street. Similarly, there are sites where mobile towers have been constructed adjacent to each other. Certainly, neither example are capital efficient or result in economic efficiency for the country. This is not an argument for a monopolistic single infrastructure provider, as we have experienced that such a model does not work either. Duplication of infrastructure will definitely promote price competition. However, it would be better if the threat of duplication were enough to ensure fair market pricing in a balanced mature market, where open-access and wholesale telecom infrastructure providers can ensure economic efficiency in capital investment.
In recent years the SA telecom operators have spent about R20bn annually on network capital expenditure. This is a phenomenal amount of money, and much of it was unavoidable to ensure universal access to high-speed broadband. However, how much of this spending has been allocated to the duplication of infrastructure? The question of capital allocation and economic efficiency across the industry is not one that is often debated or considered in the investment thesis.
SA’s recent economic performance has made the market even more challenging for operators. The spending power of subscribers has been reduced, but capex is nonnegotiable to maintain both the quality and competitiveness of the network, and regulatory pressure is driving down voice and data rates. To add to the pain, over-the-top applications such as WhatsApp facilitate the cannibalisation of ordinary voice calls, while fixed wireless (Wi-Fi) networks have become ubiquitous in suburban homes, malls and workplaces.
The challenge for mobile network operators is one of continuing to provide high-quality voice and data while maintaining profitability and ensuring adequate returns on capital invested. As the developed world steams ahead to 5G technology – 5G spectrum allocations have already been made in Europe and North America – SA has yet to finalise the allocation of 4G spectrum. The lack of spectrum has raised the costs to provide a 4G broadband service in SA, and this issue means the country is falling behind the developed world.
Market forces have already resulted in operating models that verge on active network sharing (to overcome the current regulatory impediments) or network roaming to deal with a lack of sufficient 4G spectrum or complement an existing network, but each mobile operator continues to maintain its own spectrum and own networks in most areas. A breakthrough will come when operators can exploit the potential of active network sharing to enhance economic efficiency of their capital expenditure — a shared active network where capacity is more fully utilised than if each operator has to build a network only it will use.
The concept of a wholesale open-access network (Woan) should have economic appeal to all operators if, crucially, it is executed in the right way through market forces. Active infrastructure sharing would then truly move telecom competition to be services-based with the multiple benefits of price, innovation and improved service offerings. The government may want to own or have a significant stake in the Woan, or perhaps influence who owns it, but economic efficiency requires that market forces drive both demand and supply.
• Naidoo is managing principal: telecommunications, media & technology at Absa.