Government’s pricey telecoms plan in limbo

Mobile operators have been left in the dark as to whether the government will go ahead with a controversial plan to create a shared national network.

To the relief of some network operators, including local market giant Vodacom, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams withdrew the contentious Electronic Communications Amendment (ECA) Bill in early February.

Among other things, the bill had called for the establishment of a wireless open- access network (Woan), which would sell capacity to operators and house some of the country’s highly sought-after spectrum or radio frequencies.

The aim was to boost black empowerment in the sector and increase competition by encouraging new entrants and giving smaller players a leg up. Ultimately, it was hoped the Woan would reduce the cost to communicate.

But because the project would require a new national tower network to be built, analysts estimated it would cost more than R100bn to get off the ground properly.

And for some it really wouldn’t be worth it, given the downside.

At one point, when plans for the Woan were even more unsettling to sector heavyweights — the Woan was initially meant to house all spectrum, rather than allocate some to private operators — Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the ECA Bill was the industry’s equivalent of the investment-repelling mining charter.

Though compromises were reached to make it more palatable, the Woan is now in limbo. The entity was meant to be set up at the same time that the state auctioned off batches of 4G spectrum — a process supposed to happen by April this year.

With the bill now shelved, it’s not clear when the spectrum auction will take place, or whether the Woan will still be on the table at that point.