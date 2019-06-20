Opinion

CARTOON: State of the nation 2019

20 June 2019 - 05:01 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday June 20 2019
WATCH: What to expect from Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

Semeyi Zake and the team discuss their expectations ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona
Opinion
16 hours ago

BONANG MOHALE: Economic growth should be the zeitgeist of Ramaphosa’s Sona

Revitalising SA’s economy is essential, and it needs to be done quickly, writes Bonang Mohale, despite the current inauspicious circumstances
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa must signal he has moved beyond words to action

Even the president would admit that on the big economic steps, hardly anything has been delivered
Opinion
1 day ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Time to dispense with the niceties and get down to brass tacks, Mr President

In the state of the nation address on Thursday, SA must hear exactly what's going to be done about Eskom, SAA and land reform
News
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa in a tight spot ahead of Sona, says Maimane

The DA leader says ‘we live in a bleak economic time amid deep political uncertainty’ and that the president needs to deliver the right stuff
Politics
1 day ago
Friday June 14 2019
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.