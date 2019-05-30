MultiChoice worth a look for investors

There are two snags investors have to incorporate into their valuation: the rest of Africa and Netflix.

MultiChoice owns pay-TV operations in 49 other African countries. The most important ones are Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya and Angola. Rest of Africa accounts for half of subscribers, but only 28% of revenue. This part of the business is heavily loss-making. What went wrong?

MultiChoice signed long-term content deals, agreeing to pay in dollars. When the naira, kwacha, shilling and kwanza all collapsed in recent years, subscription revenues collapsed with them but the dollar obligations remained. Before buying the share, one would want some assurance that these losses won’t continue indefinitely. MultiChoice has a three-year turnaround plan that relies partly on subscriber growth and partly on signing more favourable content deals in future.

For the first 25 years DStv had limited competition in SA, but Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are available for about a fifth of the price of DStv Premium (ignoring the cost of internet, which I assume the typical premium subscriber will have anyway). Premium subscribers are valuable, but their number is declining, probably as a result of this new competition. Of course, Netflix and Amazon are not only competing for subscribers, but also for content. They might force DStv to pay more for shows or to drop certain shows, thereby making DStv’s offering less attractive.

Three points in mitigation of this are:

DStv has sports. This is crucial for many subscribers. So far, streaming players have not managed to compete in sports.

For people who don’t have fast internet, the lower-priced DStv packages are still a good deal.

Inertia is a powerful force. Just because a better deal is available doesn’t always mean people will change. In the US, there are still 2-million people who pay for dial-up internet every month.

It is interesting to compare DStv with Vodacom. Both are mature, highly profitable businesses. The most significant difference is that Vodacom is more capital-intensive: capital-expenditure-to-revenue has averaged 13% for Vodacom versus 4% for DStv.

DStv has grown free cash flow at a slightly faster rate since 2007. Despite the businesses being quite similar, Vodacom trades at a 50% higher price-to-free-cash flow than MultiChoice, ignoring the Rest of Africa business. To my mind it is an open question which company will be able to grow free cash flow the most over the next 10 years. DStv has better pricing power, but the competitive landscape in cellular will probably be more stable than for TV.

A final consideration: before buying a share it is always a good idea to ask yourself: who is the seller and why are they selling? In the case of MultiChoice, many of the sellers are international technology investors who own Naspers and received MultiChoice through the unbundling. They aren’t interested in pay-TV. Over the first few days of the listing they were selling MultiChoice shares indiscriminately. As much as 22% of the company changed hands in the first five days of listing, at a much lower price than where it is currently trading.

Often such a scenario provides a happy hunting ground for a value investor willing to do the work required for a thorough understanding of the asset.

• Plaut is a portfolio manager at Allan Gray.