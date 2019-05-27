The PIC has nothing to show for $270m investment into oil exploration company

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has not been able to provide any documents to support its $270m investment into Camac Energy, whose shares were suspended on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the JSE last year.

This emerged from proceedings at the PIC inquiry, being chaired by retired judge Lex Mpati, when evidence leader Jannie Lubbe made a statement on Thursday regarding requests for information before the commission.

“We have been requesting information from the PIC, but to date, we have received no documentation or minutes authorising the investment of $270m,” Lubbe said, and indicated this was because the PIC could not locate any documentation relating to the listing it supported in 2014.

The PIC invested in Camac Energy, which was since renamed Erin, via two tranches of $135m each in 2014, when the oil exploration company listed on the JSE.

Texan-Nigerian businessperson Kase Lawal, founder and chair of Carmac, has been reported as an ANC donor and foundations linked to president Jacob Zuma. He accompanied the president to receive an honourary degree from Lawal’s alma mater, Texas Southern University.

The PIC’s executive responsible for oil and gas Ndivhuwo Tshikhudo, who joined the state-owned asset manager after it had made its investment, wrote a report in which he highlighted a number of major concerns regarding Carmac’s business model and financial sustainability.

The report apparently fell on deaf ears, as the PIC proceeded to issue a $100m guarantee to support a loan from Mauritius Commercial Bank.

What little documentation there is concerning the PIC’s investment was made available to the commission by the JSE.

The JSE’s head of issuer regulation, André Visser, confirmed that it had received two letters from the PIC ahead of the company’s listing in 2014 confirming their support of $270m in aggregate for the listing.

“The letters were signed by Leon Smit, head of fixed income at the PIC, and Dr Dan Matjila, the [then] chief investment officer,” stated Visser.

It was unclear why the PIC’s head of fixed income would sign a commitment for an equity investment, and Visser was not asked for his opinion on this.

He admitted that while the company did have “short-term liquidity constraints”, its current liabilities were greater than its current assets. Based on its last financial statements prior to listing, this would not have prevented the company from listing on the JSE.

“I suspect they probably would have qualified for listing despite the capital injection from the PIC,” said Visser.

The company ran into trouble and the NYSE suspended trading in the share in April 2018. As a matter of procedure, the JSE followed suite.

The company has subsequently entered into bankruptcy proceedings in the US state of Delaware and its shares remain suspended on the JSE.

It is unclear whether the guarantee has been drawn on.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za