CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s rise to power

23 May 2019 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Cyril Ramaphosa elected as president by National Assembly

Senior ANC MP Thandi Modise was elected as speaker, as expected, and Tito Mboweni was late for the ceremony, as expected
ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa’s rise to power was a well-planned affair

Jacob Zuma underestimated the influence of his then deputy’s backers in the ANC
The important role of the new presidential advisory unit

The Policy Analysis and Research Services unit will be key to the president achieving his objectives
NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa needs strong ministers for his ‘new dawn’

President plays his cards close to his chest ahead of inauguration
PETER BRUCE: Post-election power deals and skeletons in the cabinet

Will the DA agree to give Pretoria to the EFF? Will Bathabile and Nomvula walk? Stay tuned for more SA intrigue
