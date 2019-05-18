Changing its leader won’t change the UK’s Brexit chaos

The timing for the leadership battle could not be more awkward. Next week, the Conservatives must endure the torture of a European Parliamentary election they never wanted, swore to avoid, and in which they will almost certainly be trounced by Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

After that humiliation, another: May has promised to bring her Brexit plan back to parliament for a fourth vote. Her hope is that the European elections will focus minds on getting Brexit over the line. That looks unlikely. If, as Farage is fond of saying in his stump speeches, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over for the same result, what would four failed votes say?

Then, Donald Trump is coming for a state visit in early June; a Brexit-supporting president who has reigned defiant will face a lame duck prime minister who failed to deliver it. She will probably have to endure his praise for Boris Johnson, a leadership contender Trump admires; criticism over Britain’s decision to parlay with China’s Huawei; and no doubt other indignities.

What will the Conservative Party get in return for dumping yet another leader over Europe? Catharsis, perhaps. The only thing that members seem to agree on at this point is that May should go. There will be hope that her successor can forge a new Brexit policy, or at least unite disparate factions over some souped-up version of the one that has been rejected.

Wishful thinking

That seems wishful thinking. Changing leader won’t change the parliamentary arithmetic. Talks with the opposition Labour party to broker a compromise deal have ended without agreement. Britain’s legislature hasn’t been able to agree on any other way forward. Neither has the Tory party itself. A large number of its supporters fiercely desire a no-deal Brexit, something parliament has legislated to avoid and another part of the party regards as lunacy. Even so, that outcome looks increasingly possible.

Replacing May doesn’t change the fact that there will be no trade deal with Europe of any kind without an agreement that keeps the Irish border open. It won’t suddenly make the EU allow the UK to choose which of the four single-market freedoms it wishes to have and at what price.

When Britain’s current extension expires on October 31, the choice will still be what it is today: pass a deal that looks a lot like the terms of divorce May negotiated; leave without a deal (most likely requiring a new vote); or decide not to quit at all. Of course, the EU could decide to keep extending, but how would that make a Brexit-supporting party leader look?

One hears over and over from May’s detractors that she didn’t really believe in leaving the EU since she herself voted to remain. By choosing a true believer for a leader, the obstacles to Brexit will melt away. That will quickly prove unfounded. May’s departure may be for real. But reality can look a lot harsher closer up.

• Raphael writes editorials on European politics and economics for Bloomberg Opinion. She was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe.

