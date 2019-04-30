Brexit fiasco is a cautionary tale about trying to unravel complex systems
The technical challenges inherent in the process were underestimated, and May’s red lines added to the complications
Brexit has become a political and constitutional fiasco due to a flawed process and lack of leadership.
Brexit was to have taken place on March 29. This did not happen. The European Council granted the UK an extension until April 12, and then a second extension until October 31 to secure parliamentary support for a withdrawal agreement.
The prospects do not look good. Not knowing if or when the UK will leave the EU, or what the future UK-EU relationship will be, creates grave policy uncertainty for business.
Before the British general election of 2015, David Cameron had promised a referendum on UK membership of the EU. As prime minister, he made good on this promise. The June 23 2016 referendum set in motion the Brexit process. The referendum question was simply: “Should the UK remain a member of the EU or leave the EU?”
Just under 52% of British voters supported the leave option. The Leavers campaigned primarily on issues related to sovereignty and migration. The Remain campaign focused on the economic consequences of leaving the EU.
After the referendum Cameron resigned and Theresa May became prime minister. Then the UK supreme court, in a landmark constitutional court case decision of January 24 2017, ruled that the UK executive branch of government could not initiate the withdrawal from the EU without an act of parliament supporting this. Accession to the EU had been provided for by an act of parliament, so exit from the EU also requires an act of parliament.
Two days after this court decision the UK government brought the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill to parliament. The bill was passed, assented to by the queen and became an act of parliament on March 16 2017. On March 29 2017, May formally notified Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, of the UK’s decision to withdraw from the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community. Article 50 was thus triggered, meaning the UK would leave the EU two years later, on March 29 2019.
This decision was taken with undue haste. Article 50 was untested territory. It provides for certain procedures but lacks specificity and guiding principles. The tough choices must all be negotiated.
The EU has grown into a single market in which goods, services, labour and capital move freely across the borders of the 28 member states. Goods imported from third countries also move freely once they have entered the EU market. A withdrawal agreement must be agreed between the EU and the withdrawing state, with provisions on the transitional application of EU rules, in particular the rights of EU citizens. The future relationship with the EU requires a second agreement, to be negotiated during the transitional phase.
Hoping to strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations, May called a snap election on June 8 2017. The Conservative Party lost its majority and had to form a government with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, a Eurosceptic party. If no withdrawal agreement can be reached, all benefits of the withdrawing state end automatically. It must then enact its own legislation for trade governance, such as customs administration, rules of origin, the regulation of service providers and health and safety standards.
A hard Brexit means the UK will trade with third parties under stricter World Trade Organisation rules and higher tariffs. Frictionless trade with Europe will be over. Brexiteers have promised that new trade deals with the rest of the world will be concluded very quickly. Experience does not support this optimism. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, has warned that there will be no US-UK trade deal if Brexit harms the Irish peace accord.
Clearly, the technical challenges inherent in the Brexit process have been underestimated. May’s “red lines” for negotiations with Brussels added to the complications. She promised the UK would leave the single market and control the number of people coming to Britain. She opposed membership of the EU customs union and promised to stop the “vast” contributions to the EU budget.
Little was said about the Irish border during the referendum campaign, but this matter has become one of Brexit’s most intractable problems and a threat to the 20-year peace accord in Northern Ireland. This is the Irish backstop issue.
Northern Ireland is part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland is also an EU member. All parties want to avoid a hard border in Ireland, but the EU insists on a safety net (a backstop) to ensure an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the event that the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
The backstop is strongly supported by the EU and the Irish government but is deeply unpopular with many in the Conservative Party. Their concern is that the UK could end up indefinitely in the EU customs union after Brexit.
May’s withdrawal agreement, which requires parliamentary approval, has been defeated three times in “meaningful votes” in the House of Commons. There is no majority for May’s proposal, nor for any of the options that have since been put to the vote. May now has little control over parliament, the Conservative Party or even her own cabinet. It is hard to predict how long she will remain prime minister.
The EU will hold a special June summit to review the UK’s behaviour as a member state, addressing the concerns of French President Emmanuel Macron that the European project must be protected. The UK must hold European elections in May or leave on June 1 without a deal. This would be an unfortunate outcome, for the EU too. The European Council has reiterated that there can be no reopening of the withdrawal agreement negotiations.
May is having talks with the Labour Party to try to secure a parliamentary majority for a new proposal. But this process inspires little confidence. It is not in Labour’s interest to rescue the Conservative Party from a crisis of its own making. A permanent split in the Conservative Party is also possible. A second referendum or a general election may be necessary to achieve a final Brexit decision.
Brexit’s effects will be felt beyond the UK and the EU. SA and the other Southern African Customs Union member states are among those that will be affected. They must find a legal formula to secure the preferential market access of the recently concluded economic partnership agreement with the EU, to which the UK is (still) a party.
The UK government wants to roll over existing trade benefits such as those guaranteed by this agreement, but until the content of a final Brexit deal is known, there will be no certainty on what must be rolled over and when. Brussels will also have to agree with whatever is negotiated with the UK to ensure compatibility with the economic partnership agreement.
This saga holds important lessons. One is about the costs and unforeseen consequences of breaking up well-functioning regional integration arrangements. Another is that referendums are not appropriate for complex policy choices.
• Hartzenberg is executive director and Erasmus an associate at the Trade Law Centre.