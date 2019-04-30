Brexit fiasco is a cautionary tale about trying to unravel complex systems

Northern Ireland is part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland is also an EU member. All parties want to avoid a hard border in Ireland, but the EU insists on a safety net (a backstop) to ensure an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the event that the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

The backstop is strongly supported by the EU and the Irish government but is deeply unpopular with many in the Conservative Party. Their concern is that the UK could end up indefinitely in the EU customs union after Brexit.

May’s withdrawal agreement, which requires parliamentary approval, has been defeated three times in “meaningful votes” in the House of Commons. There is no majority for May’s proposal, nor for any of the options that have since been put to the vote. May now has little control over parliament, the Conservative Party or even her own cabinet. It is hard to predict how long she will remain prime minister.

The EU will hold a special June summit to review the UK’s behaviour as a member state, addressing the concerns of French President Emmanuel Macron that the European project must be protected. The UK must hold European elections in May or leave on June 1 without a deal. This would be an unfortunate outcome, for the EU too. The European Council has reiterated that there can be no reopening of the withdrawal agreement negotiations.

May is having talks with the Labour Party to try to secure a parliamentary majority for a new proposal. But this process inspires little confidence. It is not in Labour’s interest to rescue the Conservative Party from a crisis of its own making. A permanent split in the Conservative Party is also possible. A second referendum or a general election may be necessary to achieve a final Brexit decision.

Brexit’s effects will be felt beyond the UK and the EU. SA and the other Southern African Customs Union member states are among those that will be affected. They must find a legal formula to secure the preferential market access of the recently concluded economic partnership agreement with the EU, to which the UK is (still) a party.

The UK government wants to roll over existing trade benefits such as those guaranteed by this agreement, but until the content of a final Brexit deal is known, there will be no certainty on what must be rolled over and when. Brussels will also have to agree with whatever is negotiated with the UK to ensure compatibility with the economic partnership agreement.

This saga holds important lessons. One is about the costs and unforeseen consequences of breaking up well-functioning regional integration arrangements. Another is that referendums are not appropriate for complex policy choices.

• Hartzenberg is executive director and Erasmus an associate at the Trade Law Centre.