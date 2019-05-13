CARTOON: ANC’s vote blocker

Some analysts believe the rand may strengthen to R13.50/$
We are prone to cling tightly to the devil we know, probably because we seek to minimise regret, writes Tim Harford
Policy and Research Services will give president a clear line of sight over economic policies
Party only met one of four targets set in the run-up to the elections — to retain the Western Cape, the only province it governs, albeit with a smaller majority
Agricultural services group has been aggressively acquiring new fuel sites, which has helped revenue grow 45%
The 28-year low level of savings in SA has created a vicious circle of low economic growth, which in turn generates meagre incomes that cannot boost future savings, writes Londiwe Buthelezi
The village became a major pilgrimage site, attracting thousands each year and giving many visitors 'spiritual renewal'
Atmosphere and a good stadium fit make for entertaining TV viewing
Advances may also mean swift identification of diseases such as Parkinson’s, writes Sanet Oberholzer
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.