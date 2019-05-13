Opinion

CARTOON: ANC’s vote blocker

13 May 2019 - 05:03 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Monday May 13 2019
Monday May 13 2019

Ramaphoria boosts ANC national vote

DA and EFF voters support the ANC by splitting their provincial and national votes
National
2 days ago

ANC retains KwaZulu-Natal but with a lower majority

The IFP has increased its support in the province from 10.86% in 2014 to 16.34%, taking over as the official opposition in KZN from the DA
National
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will Ramaphosa's nuance prove too tepid to fight corruption?

Is Ramaphosa really in charge and will he assert his authority over the degenerates in the ANC
National
4 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa’s tasks: trim cabinet and stabilise the ANC

Having promised a downsizing, he has to think carefully about who to appoint without causing ructions in his party
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ace and the jokers in the ANC pack

As one ANC veteran put it, the larger the vote the ANC gets, the less the Magashule faction would need Ramaphosa later
Opinion
1 week ago
Friday May 10 2019
Friday May 10 2019

Most read

1.
Gains by the FF+ could, perversely, help the DA
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters
3.
CARTOON: Malema and the media
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Pravin Gordhan and David Mabuza are ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Jacob Zuma gets some of his own medicine
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.