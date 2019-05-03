Is Ramaphosa too cautious to lead — or a ‘great’ man of history?

In his famed George Macaulay Trevelyan lectures delivered nearly 60 years ago, the renowned Cambridge historian EH Carr reflected on “the great-man theory of history”, subsequently published as What is History? Carr warned against the “cult of the great man” and castigated “the view which places great men outside history and sees them as imposing themselves on history in virtue of their greatness, as (and here he quotes another historian, VG Childe) “jack-in-the-boxes who emerge miraculously from the unknown to interrupt the real continuity of history”.

Carr’s words ought to be heeded by those voting on May 8. This is especially the case for those characterising President Cyril Ramaphosa as a “great man”. Admittedly, the ANC leader is no “jack-in-the-box”; but his task is to “interrupt the real continuity of history” — or at least that of the ANC. Voters should think deeply about this. They should know that Ramaphosa is intricately mired in the politics of ANC and its power struggles.

Importantly, the venality of the ruling party is, by now, beyond question and its track record, especially since 2009, astoundingly poor. As the latest Economist shows in its special report on SA (with a smiling Ramaphosa on the cover), the country is at a crossroad.

If the Economist is right, SA’s future lies in the hands of Cyril Ramaphosa. It quotes Colin Coleman, CEO of Goldman Sachs in Sub-Saharan Africa, as saying that Ramaphosa “is the last hope for democracy in SA”. If Coleman is to be believed, the future is bleak. To be sure, his assessment is disturbing — a huge indictment on the country and the ANC.