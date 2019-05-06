Court develops law to ensure procedure doesn’t trump justice

Accepting responsibility for enabling state capture is not enough. For accountability to take its course and give effect to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “renewal project”, steps must be taken to clean up. With only a few days before we head to the polls, questions of how a newly elected government will clean up corrupt or poorly administered organs of state remain unanswered.

The issues raised by the Constitutional Court in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality versus Asla Construction on April 16 afforded our highest court the opportunity to give organs of state an increased chance of success to review and set aside contracts awarded unlawfully, despite earlier inaction. The concept of “self-review”, where a body seeks to review its own decision, is not new to SA courts. In Buffalo City the court found that it was both necessary and required, given the current political climate to engage this issue.

For the longest time, if an organ of state wanted to set aside its own decision it was entitled to do so but obliged to bring its review application to court under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (Paja). However, after the Constitutional Court’s Sita versus Gijima Holdings decision of November 2017 it is now settled that an organ of state seeking to review its own decision must do so under the principle of legality, and not Paja. This has consequences for how the courts assess any delay by an organ of state in issuing review proceedings.

Under Paja there is a 180-day time bar to issue any judicial reviews after internal remedies have been exhausted or, if no such remedies exist, after the parties become aware either subjectively or objectively of the unlawful administrative action. Paja creates a presumption that a delay of longer than 180 days is “per se unreasonable”, but the time bar is not absolute. The court, on application, may condone the delay and is empowered to consider whether it is in the interest of justice to extend the time period.

Without such an extension, a court has no authority to entertain the review application at all. Whether the decision was unlawful no longer matters. The decision is “validated” by the delay. This, for obvious reasons, is prejudicial to organs of state, and ultimately the public at large, which are bound by unlawful contracts that allow private parties to unduly benefit from their own bad faith.

Legality reviews, on the other hand, do not have a fixed period resulting in a time bar. This approach is not without limitations. The Constitutional Court previously decided that in bringing a legality review application an assessment of delay requires a decision on whether the delay was unreasonable or undue. This involves a factual inquiry and for a value judgment to be made. If the delay is unreasonable, the courts are still empowered to apply their discretion to overlook the delay and entertain the application.