Finance bill delegates huge legislative power to unelected people

The Treasury wants parliament to give up large swathes of its lawmaking power in favour of a handful of unelected appointees. Mocking constitutional requirements of the separation of powers and the rule of law (as opposed to rule by human beings), the draft Conduct of Financial Institutions (CoFI) Bill delegates colossal legislative power to the “executive committee” of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). This committee will consist of three to five “commissioners”, all to be appointed by the finance minister.

The bill assigns wide-ranging, unrestrained legislative power to this committee. It contains very few rules or guidelines relative to the myriad new laws it is to be authorised to prescribe, to be known as “conduct standards”. The Constitutional Court has declared that while parliament may, within limits, delegate power to make subordinate legislation, it may not assign plenary legislative powers.

At Westminster, the constitution committee of the house of lords concluded that it is objectionable for parliament to grant the government delegated legislative powers simply because it has not yet made substantive policy decisions. Broad delegated legislative powers, often ostensibly sought for mere convenience of flexibility, are constitutionally inappropriate. There must be a compelling justification for delegated powers.

Delegation may be legitimate for complex environments such as financial or energy markets where regulatory flexibility could be required, but even there caution is paramount.

The Treasury’s bill does not govern a complex financial market. It merely proposes to regulate financial institutions. The bill authorises the FSCA’s committee of commissioners to make standards to govern providers of financial products (insurance, pension or medical-scheme benefits, credit facilities) and services (marketing, advising on, administering or dealing in financial products or shares, foreign exchange). The committee is to prescribe standards for banking and insurance groups, conglomerates and holding companies, and anyone involved in pension funds.

Financial institutions are to be prohibited from providing financial products or services without a licence from the committee stipulating which activity listed in a schedule to the bill they are licensed to perform, and regarding which product categories prescribed by the committee. A licence applicant would have to convince the committee that they meet the prescribed fit-and-proper requirements and can comply with all the prescribed requirements for conducting the activity.