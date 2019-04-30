JONATHAN BROOMBERG: Why Discovery Health has chosen the cancer treatment path it is on

Cancer is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today. Its incidence is increasing rapidly, for reasons that are not fully understood but which appear to be linked to lifestyle.

Discovery Health’s data shows that cancer cases increased by over 45% between 2011 and 2018, with almost 8,500 new cases in 2018 alone. As a result, the Discovery Health Medical Scheme has seen an increase of over 100% in the costs of cancer-related treatment, from R1.5bn in 2011 to over R3.5bn in 2018.

Encouragingly, new cancer medicines, including biologics and immunotherapy, show great potential to be life saving or life extending. However, these come at an extremely high cost. For example, a treatment cycle of Keytruda (an immunotherapy treatment for advanced melanoma) costs approximately R1.65m per treatment cycle, more than 250 times the cost of conventional chemotherapy for this condition.

The combination of the increasing incidence of cancer and the rapidly rising costs of its treatment poses a serious challenge for health funders worldwide, including government and private health insurers such as South African medical schemes. These funders are seeking ways to ensure that patients can access these medicines, while at the same time ensuring that the resulting costs do not undermine the long-term sustainability of the system.

So how can health funders solve this dilemma? In theory, if health insurers could apply strict underwriting, excluding those with cancer from cover, either permanently or for a period of time, they could sustainably provide cover for these medicines. But the obvious downside of this approach is that anyone with a history of cancer would be excluded from cover in totality.

Strong social solidarity mandate

In SA, medical schemes are governed by strict legislation requiring them to accept all applicants, regardless of prior health history. Medical schemes thus have a strong social solidarity mandate, providing access to world-class private health care and reducing the burden on the public sector, even for new members with serious health conditions.

The challenge is obvious though — 80% of health-care costs are incurred in the last two years of a person’s life and if people can join medical schemes only when they are sick, they will tend not to join when they are healthy, threatening the sustainability of medical schemes. As medical schemes operate as not-for-profit legal entities, owned by their members, they cannot access external capital, and this means that claims paid out each year have to be covered in full by premiums paid in by members.