Editing Allowed
WATCH: Is there a future for Eskom?
14 February 2019 - 09:19
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss this future of Eskom and its impact on job creation in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The team also talk about form SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s lost court and what it might mean for Sars. The panel’s expectations ahead of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech are also discussed.
Or listen to the full audio: