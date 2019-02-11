Opinion

CARTOON: All-new, sharper NPA

11 February 2019 - 05:06
Monday February 11 2019
Monday February 11 2019

NPA to get ‘Scorpions version 2’, Ramaphosa notes in Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa says an investigating directorate will focus on evidence that has emerged at the state capture commission
National
3 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Inquiries are shining an unstinting light deep into SA’s wounds

We, as a nation and as a country, are self-healing, or at the very least, we are attempting to
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Angelo Agrizzi’s arrest ‘could scare off witnesses’

Apprehension of whistle-blowers could hinder inquiry’s prospects of uncovering more graft
National
4 days ago

State of the nation 2019 — the full speech

Read the full state of the nation address as delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa 
National
3 days ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Can Ramaphosa escape the long reaches of Zuma’s dark shadow?

The elections will be uppermost in Cyril Ramaphosa’s mind as he addresses the nation and as Tito Mboweni, his finance minister, delivers his budget ...
News
5 days ago

Malema attacks Batohi for being ‘too close’ to his nemesis Gordhan

Minister of public enterprises and EFF leader have laid criminal charges against each other and Batohi may have to make crucial decisions in both ...
Politics
7 days ago
Tuesday February 5 2019
Tuesday February 5 2019

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Some of them need to go to jail
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
RON DERBY: Sorting Eskom a decision too long ...
Opinion
3.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Ramaphosa must focus ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Dudu Myeni attacks by another route
Opinion / Letters
5.
SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Who is rocking RocoMamas' ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.