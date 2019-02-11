CARTOON: All-new, sharper NPA

Sasol slumped 6.5% after the release of a trading update, with global markets gloomy about the continuing US-China trade war
Brussels won't back down on the backstop to ensure there's no physical border in Ireland, and May can't offer an alternative
The public enterprises minister will meet with the utility's board and management as more power cuts threaten
The opposition leader says internal polling shows that the party will garner more votes in the May election as it eyes control of three provinces
Regulator says probe into share price manipulation, insider trading to take another six months
If done well, the unbundling should help the biggest stakeholder in the game, which is the consumer
Business Unity SA thinks the president’s speech sets SA on the right course, but some — including Cosatu — disagree
The precious metal dug up by artisan miners is helping to keep Nicolas Maduro’s government afloat
Bargain-priced tickets brought full house that created the atmosphere needed for compelling viewing
A critical account of the brewer goes to the heart of doing business in challenging market, writes David Pilling
