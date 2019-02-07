Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: What the president is likely to say in his state of the nation address

07 February 2019 - 10:47 Business Day TV
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Business Times editor Ron Derby leads a panel of journalists as they discuss the week’s big news stories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will give his state of the nation address on Thursday evening and the team talk about what the speech may contain. 

Or listen to the full audio:

