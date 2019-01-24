CARTOON: Brexit chancers

The metal is benefiting from the pressure the dollar is under due to government shutdown in the US and the worry that it will limit growth
Government and business leaders need to see the world as interconnected and that they have a stake in a stable global system
The Special Investigating Unit, which uncovered the fraud and corruption, has recommended that 42 people should be prosecuted
New revelations by company’s former COO pushes governing party to either punish those who reap fraudulent rewards, or accept consequences of tolerating corruption
The cellphone network attributed its drop in SA customer numbers to its efforts to reduce the one-off use of SIM cards
Marek Hanusch, senior country economist at the World Bank, talks to Business Day TV about ways to grow SA’s economy
Gold’s traditional status as a haven asset has been called into question in some recent periods of volatility
Proposals seek to address possible barring of fishermen from waters off Britain
SA are ranked sixth of eight sides that will do battle at the national tennis centre in Luxembourg from February 6-9
The new Porsche Carrera S blends comfort and sporty driving with more finesse than before
